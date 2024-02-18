  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Canara Bank conducts two-day mega retail expo

Hyderabad: Canara Bank conducts two-day mega retail expo
x
Highlights

India’s leading public sector bank Canara Banki is conducting a 2-day Mega Retail Expo on February17 and 18 at MeydanExpo Center, HitechCity, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: India’s leading public sector bank Canara Bank is conducting a 2-day Mega Retail Expo on February17 and 18 at MeydanExpo Center, HitechCity, Hyderabad.

The mega retail expo was inaugurated by former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad in the presence of General Manager B.Chandrasekhar , Canara Bank, Hyderabad Circle.

The programme aims at housing loans and vehicle loans, wherein 40major reputed builders and leading vehicle dealers from the entire state are participating alongwiththeir property stalls/produc at two day event on 17th and Feb 18.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X