Hyderabad: Canara Bank conducts two-day mega retail expo

Hyderabad: India’s leading public sector bank Canara Bank is conducting a 2-day Mega Retail Expo on February17 and 18 at MeydanExpo Center, HitechCity, Hyderabad.

The mega retail expo was inaugurated by former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad in the presence of General Manager B.Chandrasekhar , Canara Bank, Hyderabad Circle.

The programme aims at housing loans and vehicle loans, wherein 40major reputed builders and leading vehicle dealers from the entire state are participating alongwiththeir property stalls/produc at two day event on 17th and Feb 18.