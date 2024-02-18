Live
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels Guilty About His Role in Rajinikanth's Petta
- Tesla able to produce real-world video similar to OpenAI's for over a year: Musk
- Notorious Naxalite suspect apprehended after 21 years
- Hyderabad: ISB celebrates Graduation Day
- Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Postponed to October 10, 2024
- Farmers' Protests Update: Tractor Marches And Dharnas In Haryana and Punjab
- Telangana: 62 DSPs transferred across the state ahead of elections
- Arvind Kejriwal Faces Trust Vote Amid BJP Accusations And Legal Battles
- Jaishankar Defends India's Foreign Policy, Advocates For Strategic Intelligence And Diverse Alliances
- Delhi records 8.6 degrees as minimum temp, air quality 'very poor'
Hyderabad: Canara Bank conducts two-day mega retail expo
Hyderabad: India’s leading public sector bank Canara Bank is conducting a 2-day Mega Retail Expo on February17 and 18 at MeydanExpo Center, HitechCity, Hyderabad.
The mega retail expo was inaugurated by former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad in the presence of General Manager B.Chandrasekhar , Canara Bank, Hyderabad Circle.
The programme aims at housing loans and vehicle loans, wherein 40major reputed builders and leading vehicle dealers from the entire state are participating alongwiththeir property stalls/produc at two day event on 17th and Feb 18.
