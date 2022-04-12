Hyderabad: Cap on age of Haj pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that those who have attained the age of 65 years are ineligible for Haj-2022.

Advisor to Government, Minorities Welfare AK Khan said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has changed the rules and regulations for the Haj-2022.

According to the new rules, all the applicants who have attained the age of 65 years as on April 30, 2022 are ineligible for Haj-2022. However, two doses of Covid-19 Saudi Arabia approved vaccine and a RTPCR negative test report before the 72 hours of departure has been mandatory for Haj-2022.

He said that there is a fresh opportunity to apply for Haj-2022. "The individuals who wanted to apply fresh for Haj-2022 but were not able to apply in time due to non-availability of passport or other reason can now apply for Haj-2022 by April 22. The one who has got their cover numbers need not have to apply again," he added.

B Shafiullah, Executive Officer, Telangana State Haj Committee said that the State Haj Committee has made elaborate arrangements for filling up of Haj application forms and had set up special counters on the Haj House premises.

He also requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents such as passports, bank proof, address proof, passport size photos with white background along with debit or credit card to pay the online processing fee.

For further Haj related information, the intending pilgrims can visit official website www.Hajcommittee.gov.in or call on 040-23298793.