Hyderabad Celebrates Varalakshmi Vratam With Devotion

Hyderabad: Gravity ad Films Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam. Women performed the ‘Varalakshmi Vratam’ with great devotion. The festival, which falls on Friday ahead of Sravana Purnima, holds great significance among people in south states. It is performed by married women for the well-being of their family.

Most Married women in the city woke up in the early hours and started off the Vratam with great devotion. They fasted for their families, especially their husbands, till evening and shared prasadam with one another in the evening. While this festival is mostly performed at one’s home, people also visit their favourite temples to take the blessings of the goddess of prosperity.