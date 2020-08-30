Hyderabad: Central Crime Station begins probe into rape case

Hyderabad: The officials of Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad Police began investigations into the alleged rape case filed by a woman wherein she alleged that she was raped by 143 men.

According to CCS police, the first name which figured in the complaint was of one Dollar Boy alias Raju. The victim alleged that it was Raju who started exploiting her on the pretext of offering her roles in movies and later on the alleged accused exploited her by sending her to other men. Henceforth, the teams are currently on a hunt to nab accused Raju. Meanwhile, the CCS officials also questioned other accused named in the charge sheet and instructed them to not to leave the city.

The case was initially registered at Punjagutta police station after the victim alleged that she was raped by 143 men. The socio-political organisations also took to streets demanding the case to be transferred to CBI. However, the case is being investigated by the CCS and the department is confident of making progress in the case.