Hyderabad: Centre conspiring to privatise profit-making national banks

Hyderabad: As part of the two-day nationwide general strike, the bank employees staged a protest against the anti-people policies of the Central government at Bank Street in Koti on Monday. As a large number of employees and officials of various banks took part in the protest, the operations in almost all the banks in Greater Hyderabad came to a standstill. The protest was organised by the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) and the All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA).

Addressing the protestors, Communist Party of India State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said, "The movement will not stop until the privatisation of banks is withdrawn. The Centre is trying to privatise even profit-making national banks that play a key role in country's economy."

Further demanding merger of private banks with the public sector banks, he urged the Centre not to implement the new pension scheme for bank employees hired after 2010 and instead roll out the old pension scheme.

AIBEA national secretary BS Rambabu, AIBOA general secretary V Anil Kumar, secretary Harinath, vice-president Sridhar, Leading Financial Analysts D Paparao, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bank Employees Federation deputy general secretary PV Krishna Rao, secretary Phanikumar, joint secretary Krishna, Kotak Mahindra Bank Employees Union national general secretary Chandrasekhar and others participated in the protest.