Hyderabad : Centre will release flood relief funds soon says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : The Centre will soon release disaster relief funds to the rain ravaged Telangana, informed Union Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy while speaking to media persons here on Monday.

The Union Minister said that the recent torrential rains created havoc in the State and the Central team has already visited to take stock of the damaged caused in the GHMC area in the recent floods. The Centre has taken cognisance of the issue and will be releasing funds under disaster relief soon.

Referring to the elections held to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) he said, "BJP is ahead of all other parties in the elections". The elections were held the first time after Ladakh has become Union Territory. The LAHDC is an autonomous district council that administers the Leh district of Ladakh forming the country's international border with China.

The BJP own 10 out of 14 seats for which results were announced and elections were held for a total of 26 setas, he added. Of the results announced two seats each were won by the Congress and independents, he said. It may be mentioned here that the Secunderabad MP was the election in charge of the Ladakh and campaigned in the newly curved UT in the country.