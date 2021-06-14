Hyderabad: Centuries-old Karwan Sarai wallows in neglect

Karwan: In what seems to be a clear result of government apathy, the centuries-old guest house Karwan Sarai (resting places for the pilgrims) complex built by Qutub Shahi rulers in Karwan is currently in piles of ruin and is casually left to. Karwan is perhaps one of the only localities of Hyderabad older than the city itself, meanwhile Sarai is said to be 400-year-old.



In recent years, a large portion of the Sarai has been encroached, leaving no trace of the Sarai. However a small portion with the two kamans (gateway) is leftover beside Kulsumpura mosque attached to Sarai. Ironically even that is being demolished for commercial purpose by the land grabbers. Following which Heritage activists raised objection to the encroachment and demolition at of the heritage structure.

Languishing in apathy for centuries, the portion of heritage Sarai is very close to the historic Kulsumpura mosque which is being demolished to construct a commercial plex. "Growing modernisation and population across the city has led to the encroachment and damage of the heritage structures. The Karwan Sarai is another notable guest house built during the period of Ibrahim Qutub Shah, the fourth Qutub Shahi ruler. Now the remaining portion of Saria including the Kaman has been encroached and is slowly being razed down," said Mohammed Habeebuddin, Heritage conservationists.

The Karwan Sarai was one of the oldest and largest Sarai in Hyderabad, and for years it is being encroached and demolished for residential and commercial purposes. Earlier, the Sarai was spread over acres of land and there were several Kamans. On the road from Karwan to Mustahidpura, there were 6 Kamans that were either sold and demolished, but now the remaining 2 kamans near the mosque are being encroached and in coming days there will be no trace of Sarai, added Habeebuddin.

"Few days back the Sarai at Amberpet was demolished and now the leftover portion and kamans of Karwan Sarai have encroached and are demolished slowly, this shows that the Department of Heritage Telangana has failed to protect the heritage structures. They need to protect the structures from illegal encroachments," fumes the activist.

Heritage activists in the city said that these structures stand as examples of Decanni's hospitality of the then-rulers. The erstwhile rulers and their subjects are known for 'mehman nawazi' and the government must protect them for future generations.

These Sarais were built for those visiting Hyderabad from faraway place. The city and its surroundings have several guest houses constructed during the Qutub Shahi and Asif Jahi periods.

Some of the guest houses were located outside the eight gates of Golconda fort. The gates used to be closed for the night at a particular time and those arriving in the city late found the Sarai convenient to stay.