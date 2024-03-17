Hyderabad: Cherlapalli Railway station works nearing completion

Hyderabad: The development works for Cherlapalli Railway Station are progressing swiftly and are likely to be completed in the next few weeks.

The trains in the Hyderabad – Secunderabad twin cities region are mainly served by three main terminals: Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda. To meet the growing needs of the city, Lingampalli on the western part of the twin cities was developed as another terminal station.

Taking this forward, Cherlapalli Railway Station is being developed as another terminal station.

The station is being developed with several infrastructural facilities and passenger amenities at a cost of nearly Rs 430 crore. A new station building with modern architectural facade is being constructed to handle the passengers. The station building will comprise six booking counters, separate waiting halls for ladies and gentlemen, as well as an upper-class waiting area and an executive lounge on the ground floor.

Additionally, the first floor will house a cafeteria, restaurant, and restroom facilities for both ladies and gentlemen. The design will feature spacious concourse areas and a modern elevation with illuminated facade lighting.

In addition, the redeveloped station will have four additional high-level platforms, while the existing five platforms have also been extended to accommodate full length trains. Two New Foot Over Brides – one 12 mtrs wide and another 6 mtrs wide – to facilitate seamless inter-platform movement.

Further, all nine platforms would have escalators and lifts i.e., total seven Lifts, six Escalators for facilitating passenger movement. It will also have coach maintenance facilities for facilitating starting of trains from the station.

The other main features coming up at the station include sufficient space to accommodate 4-wheeler, 3-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles along with Bus Bay, Coach Indication boards and Train indication boards, Public Announcement system on all platforms, Trains At a Glance Boards, Round-the-clock CCTV surveillance, and so on.(NSS)