Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asks employees to strive for Telangana state growth

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday asked the government employees to work as per the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contribute for the growth of Telangana get a good name to the government.

The Telangana Secretariat Association felicitated the CS at BRKR Bhavan for giving promotions to 122 Secretariat employees.

Addressing them, Kumar asked the employees to deliver services more effectively in a transparent manner to help the poor.

The CS informed that, as per the CM's directions the government has taken up a drive to give promotions to employees of all departments and also issued a GO reducing the service period from three years to two years, irrespective of the panel year to consider promotions. Kumar recalled that the CM also gave 30 per cent PRC to the employees.

He instructed the GAD to develop human resources by arranging a training on drafting, notes, computer skills to all employees.

Narender Rao, president of the association thanked the CM and the CS for giving promotions. Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary, GAD, and employees attended.

TS govt plans slew of steps to shore up exports, says CS

The Chief Secretary asserted that the State under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has achieved rapid progress in the last seven years since its formation.

Participating in a round-table discussion on "Understanding the challenges of exporters and the way forward" at FTCCI Bhavan, he said the government has proactively taken a series of measures to increase consumption, which resulted in the State achieving impressive growth to the pre-lockdown level, a release here said.

Referring to exporters as partners of development, the CS assured them that the government would do everything possible to solve the problems of the exporters which would bring buoyancy to the economy and expedite recovery in the post-Covid era.

The government has set an ambitious target to bring 20 lakh acres under palm oil cultivation in the State. Special focus is also being laid on increasing agricultural exports from the State, he added.

Representatives of various export units thanked the government for allowing production even during the lockdown period which benefited exporters. Exporters expressed concern about container shortage, which is affecting outbound shipments as a result hampering large-scale exports.

They also raised issue of GST refund in respect of capital goods and asked the government to take up with the Centre. They sought a dedicated international courier cargo clearance facility to be operationalised at RGIA, which would be helpful to exporters.

The exporters wanted notifying a town for export excellence, setting up of another inland container depot and a mega industrial park of world class standards to boost exports from the State. The CS asked exporters to come out with suggestions to boost exports in the State.

He stated that the government would take up all issues raised by exporters with the concerned officials and try to resolve them.

Principal Secretary Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Bhaskar Reddy, President FTCCI, officials from DGFT, railways and others attended.