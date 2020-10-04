Hyderabad: Chorus against rising rape cases grows louder

Hyderabad: Human rights organisations on Saturday staged protest against rape incidents in UP and Moinabad. The activists of Human Rights Forum, National Alliance of People's Movement and CHATRI (Campaign for Housing and Tenurial Rights) took part in the protest.

While pointing out that in both cases the victims were from weaker sections and have not survive to narrate their ordeal, the voluntary organisations said that powerful men were involved and hence to get justice people should stand with the family for justice.

"The rape incidents have become common in UP under the current government. Hence we demand the President's Rule be imposed to restore law and order in India's largest State," said Md Ashfaq of CHATRI.

The activist Khalida Parveen, who vowed to pursue the case of Haya (name changed), who was allegedly raped by a TRS leader and committed suicide in Moinabad, also took part in the protest. She later tweeted "Am not convinced by the word of suicide, but it appears as a murder. The hanging visuals are forcing me to think like this. According to her sister, the girl was crying since morning."

Human Rights Forum's Syed Bilal said that the police should take all measures to see that the perpetrators are given stringent punishment. "In the Moinabad case, we appeal to the Telangana government to protect the sister of the victim as she is an important eyewitness. She should be kept under government grotection home.

We demand the government pay Rs50 lakh compensation and sanction a double bedroom house, as the family is very poor and she was a bread-winner," he added.