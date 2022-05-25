Hyderabad: Citizens livid as MMTS works hit pause button

Hyderabad: As there is no progress in the MMTs phase II project between Medchal-Secunderabad sections due to financial stringency, commuters of the north-eastern parts of the city are left with no option except for travelling in the TSRTC buses or by private transport. Earlier there were proposal to lay metro lines from Secunderabad to AS Rao Nagar via Malkajgiri in the Phase II project of Metro Rail, but as there is no progress seen, members of the Suburban Suburban Train Travelers Association and bus travelers association gave a representation to the Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday.

Members of Suburban Train Travelers Association pointed out that as MMTS is a major lifeline of employee-class, commuters are facing hardships to commute due to lack of proper connectivity and as the proposed works by Metro Rail under the MMTS Phase II have not being completed.

Noor Ahmed, General Secretary for LT (long train) and MMTS, said "80 per cent MMTS phase II work was finished and 20 percent of the remaining works are on halt due to financial stringency. Due to which the railway is unable to run MMTS trains on electrified lines between Medchal- Secunderabadsection. It is high time that the Hyderabad Metro Rail lay track from Mettuguda to ECIL via Malkajgiri by taking diversion near Officer's club on bus route number- 16 A, via Malkajgiri, Safilguda, Neredmet for the convenience of commuters."

"Due to absence of proper road and rail connectivity in the north-eastern part of the city, commuters are facing hardship.It will be better if the Metro line is laid between Medchal-Secunderabad sections as it will be benefiting many people," said a member of Suburban Train Travelers Association.