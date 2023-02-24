Hyderabad: City animal activists warn of boom in canine population

Hyderabad: Amid the rising stray dog menace which is leading to the animal-human conflict, city-based Animal Welfare Associations warned that the canine population will increase further if corrective measures are not taken. They are demanding sterilization of the dogs to control their population. Only 1.70 lakh dogs were sterilized out of 5.70 lakh in the city. Speaking to the animal activists on what prompts dogs to turn hostile towards humans, they suggest greater awareness and literacy among people to understand the dog behaviour.

Dr Amulya, member of People for Animals, said, "Multi-pronged strategy is the need of the hour, it is not about Animal Birth Control (ABC) or sterilization as the only solution, of course, sterilization programs is a part of solution, but it requires better implementation. This should be done in every area and continue till we reach a certain stage where the population is under control. It will not be 100 percent, but at least if we can sterilize 75 percent of the female canine population, it is a good move. Along with this, we should ensure that people are not buying puppies but rather adopt them from the street, which enables them to live in a safe environment. Without proper research, people buy pets abundantly, and later due to various reasons, they abandon them, which leads to reproduction and an increase in the canine population.



Apart from this, concerned Municipalities, along with animal activists, should spread awareness among the people, especially children, that dogs are not evil by nature. If people learn to treat a dog with compassion, then such incidents will be drastically reduced, she added.

Pradeep Parakuth, president of Animal Warriors Conservation Society, said, "To manage the population of stray dogs, the Central Government in 2001 passed the Animal Birth Control Rules, which aims to reduce the population of stray dogs by sterilization with the support of animal welfare organizations, local authorities, and individuals. However, in our city it is rarely happening, as everyone lacks awareness about the program. Sterilization program should be done in an effective manner but over here it is conducted in a haphazard manner, till today out of 5.70 lakh canine population hardly 1.70 lakh dogs have been sterilized. Every year during mid-February, many dog bite cases have been reported due to change in temperature from winter to intense summer heat. This leads to behavioral changes among canines."

Adding further, on controlling the canines population, he said, there is a program called ABC, which is scientifically advanced, wherein every dog whose age is above six months can be neutered, and after neutering, they should be placed in the same area. However, as is not happening after the ABC process, concerned officials leave the stray dogs in random areas.

How to reduce canine population

Sterilization program under the Animal Birth Control should be conducted in each and every area

Manage the garbage situation on the lanes, a lot of time strays depend on the road trash

To adopt and not buy a pet

Stray dogs should be vaccinated annually