Hyderabad: City churches decked up for Good Friday services

Hyderabad: Anticipating huge crowds, the twin cities have made elaborate arrangements for Good Friday, as a larger number of devotees will gather in churches from early morning to witness the Passion Play, the enactment of Jesus Christ’s suffering till his crucifixion, and offer prayers.

Along with the morning services, other services, including meditation, will be organised on the last seven words spoken by Jesus Christ and veneration of the holy cross. Catholic churches across the city have planned to perform the meditation in three different languages — Tamil, Telugu and English. Similarly, on Thursday, churches across the city marked ‘Maundy Thursday or Holy Thursday’, which is observed to commemorate the last supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples.

G Selvavice, Secretary of United Christmas Celebration Committee, said, “Several oldest churches in the city, including St Mary’s Basilica, St Joseph’s Cathedral, are ready with tents and extra sitting arrangements in place to accommodate thousands of people away from the scorching summer heat. The prayer hall has also been decked up for Good Friday and for the celebration of Easter on Sunday.”

“All the specific arrangements are been made for Good Friday. Our church services with begin in the morning and will conclude by 3 pm after the meditation on the last seven words spoken by Jesus on the cross,” said pastor of CSI Wesley Church.