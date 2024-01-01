Hyderabad City folks’ unique NY-eve celebrations!

Hyderabad: As the New Year’s countdown approached, the twin cities buzzed with excitement. The celebrations were slightly different. Most city folk opted for a unique way to celebrate the New Year; many headed to luxurious resorts on the outskirts.

Most residents chose resorts and farm houses over traditional venues for the NY celebrations. The idea maybe to escape city hustle, enjoying fresh air, greenery, and celebrating under the night sky. To attract customers , resorts and clubs offered discounts and packages.

Even Tollywood celebrities, from Rashmika Mandanna to NTR Junior, chose glamorous destinations around the globe to bid farewell to 2023 and welcome NY.

On the eve of NY a huge rush was witnessed at wine shops and bakeries. The police remained vigilant, guarding roads and helping citizens celebrate peacefully. Like every year, when clock strikes midnight, the city skyline lit up with vibrant fireworks, bustling gatherings and exuberant revelry, as people bid adieu to the passing year and welcome the onset of NY.

Amid luxurious settings and under glittering lights at resorts the citizens toasted to new beginnings. They were seen dancing and welcoming the new year with open arms, cherishing this escape from the ordinary. They were united in pursuit of a grand celebrations that would linger in their memories for years.

AkileshYadav , an IT employee, says the decision to go to farm houses and resorts was fuelled by a desire for a change, a break from the ordinary routine. ‘We wanted to celebrate the New year away from the familiar living rooms and local halls that hosted events for years. To welcome the NY we planned to celebrate in a resort at Shadnagar.