Hyderabad: City NGO zeroed in to run Sakhi centre

Hyderabad: The Sakhi One Stop Centers (OSCs), a component of the Mission Shakti scheme, an umbrella scheme under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has selected Shaheen Women’s Resource & Welfare Association from Hyderabad.

The Sakhi Centre by the Shaheen Women’s Resource & Welfare Association was set up at Champapet, Saidabad. Jameela Nishat, founder and director of Shaheen said that the centre was set up to provide integrated support for women affected by violence.

“To provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and those in distress, offers medical aid, legal aid, temporary shelter, police assistance, counseling support, along with short-term shelter and psycho-social counseling for survivors of domestic violence under one roof,” she added.

Jameela said that under the Mission Shakti and Union government, Shaheen is hiring for the Sakhi OSC including the central administration, two case workers, legal personnel/lawyer, medical personnel, psycho social counselor, IT assistant, three multipurpose staff, and three security. The salary is fixed between Rs 12,500 to Rs 35,000.

Shaheen Women’s Resource & Welfare Association has been at the forefront of combating discrimination and gender-based violence in the Old City for over two decades. Through creative non-violent protest, public education and livelihood generating programmes, Shaheen encourages community participation and promotes the values of gender justice, communal harmony and economic empowerment.