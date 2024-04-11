Hyderabad: City records sharp spike in water tanker demand

Hyderabad: Groundwater levels in most localities across the city are depleting, leading to a surge in demand for water tankers, which has reached an all-time high this summer compared to last year. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) received approximately 1,18,804 bookings in March, averaging more than 2,000 bookings per day.

According to officials from the Hyderabad Water Board, there has been a significant increase in demand since February. Approximately 77,220 bookings were made compared to last year, with the Board receiving around 56,144 bookings. In March alone, approximately 1.6 lakh tanker trips were made, corresponding to around 1.18 lakh bookings. The number of trips is expected to rise in April, May, and June, with an estimated 2.5 lakh tanker trips in April and 3 lakh in May and June combined. Most of the bookings are from the western parts of the city, including Manikonda, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Hafeezpet, and Gachibowli.

Generally, the Water Board tankers see increased demand in the second or third week of March each year. However, this year, due to the declining groundwater levels, the demand for tankers in the city began as early as the third week of February. Many localities within GHMC limits rely on groundwater, and according to a report from the Ground Water Department, increased extraction has led to a depletion of the water table. “Considering the water demand and to ensure an adequate supply within GHMC limits, arrangements have been made for emergency pumping from Yellampally and Nagarjunasagar. There will be no issues with the supply of drinking water in the coming days,” said a senior officer, Hyderabad Water Board.