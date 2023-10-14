Hyderabad: City Set to Soak in Festive Spirit

As the days roll by for citizens to celebrate ensuing festivals- Bathukamma, Navarathri and Dasara, which are intertwined with each other with gusto, city is slowly getting engulfed in festive euphoria ahead.

The cascading effect of the ensuing major festival, Dasara, resulted in bursting at the seams at the railway stations and bus stations.While the whole Telangana State comes alive with sight and sound of Bathukamma, young men and women are busy snapping up some time to take part in Navarathri Dandiya dance events, which are set to river Musi on fire.

As the government declared that schools be shut for Dasara vacation, students accompanied by their parents in droves are trooping into the railway and bus stations to visit their native places. And for Navarathri, several parts will echo with gyrating Dandiya songs blaring out of the cone-shaped loudspeakers. Soon the city will witness frenetic shopping activity across the city, as the swanky outlets are doling out freebies to lure consumers.