Hyderabad: City to receive rain for five days

Hyderabad: The city is set to receive rain from November 18 to 22, with generally cloudy sky conditions prevailing on Wednesday, the IMD bulletin said on Tuesday. The forecast said there will be light rain on November 17 and 20. One or two spells of rain of thundershowers are likely on November 18 and 19. There will be rain or thundershowers on November 21 and 22.

According to the bulletin, the nights from November 17 to 22 are likely to be comparatively warmer with the temperatures of 22, 21, 22, 20,20 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. The night temperature during the last 24 hours was 22.9 deg c. At the State level the bulletin warned of heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in ten districts; thunderstorms with lightning are likely at isolated places in a few districts on November 18. It warned of heavy rain in Siddipet and 12 other districts along with thunderstorms and lightning on November 19.

The forecast said there will be light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places in Telangana on November 17 and 20 and at many places on November 18 and 19.

2 cm rain in Shamirpet

Meanwhile, under the influence of the Northeast monsoon, rainfall occurred at a few places in Telangana during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday. The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm were: Shamirpet (dist Medchal-Malkajgiri) 2, Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri), Medchal (M. Malkajgiri) 1, Yacharam (Ranga Reddy) 1 each.