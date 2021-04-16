Hyderabad: City to receive rain for four days

Begumpet: Rain or thundershowers towards evening or night is forecast for Hyderabad on April 16, 17, 18 and 19, with the day temperature listed as 38, 38, 37 and 38 deg C respectively. Partly cloudy sky with day temperature of 38 deg C on april 20 and 21 is the outlook, the Met department bulletin said on Thursday.

According to the bulletin, a cyclonic circulation lies over Vidarbha and its neighbourhood. A trough/wind discontinuity runs from the Kerala coast to north interior Karnataka across south interior Karnataka. The cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood has become less marked.

Meanwhile, rain occurred at a few places in the State, including Ranga Reddy district (Yacharam 4 cm and Manchal 3cm) during the last 24 hours.

Thanks to the rain lashing the City/State and cloudy weather, there was a marked fall by 4.10 degrees Celsius or less in day temperatures in some parts. They fell appreciably ranging from 2.1 to 4 deg C in some areas.

The bulletin warned of thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur on April 16 at isolated places over Telangana.

It said the temperatures were below normal by1.6 to 3.0 C in some parts; appreciably below normal by 3.1 to 5 deg C in some areas and markedly below normal by 5 degree Celsius or less in some parts of the State. The highest maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda.

According to the bulletin, the other day temperatures recorded in the State were: Adilabad 37.3, Nizamabad & Medak 35.4 each, Bhadrachalam 34.8, Khammam & Ramagundam 34.6 each, Hakimpet, Hyderabad & Mahbubnagar 34.2 each, Dundigal 34.1, Hanmakonda 30.5