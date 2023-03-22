Hyderabad: City top cop holds meeting to ensure smooth conduct of ensuing festivals

Hyderabad: To ensure all the festivals including Islamic month Ramzan, Sri Ramanavami and Hanuman Jayanthi to conclude smoothly, as all falling in the same month, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand held a video conference with all SHOs, patrol car, blue collar staff officers and above rank officers, crucial wings and issued key instructions.

To avoid inconvenience to devotees and commuters, the Commissioner stressed on crowd monitoring and traffic management at religious places, with officers instructed to remain vigilant and enhance visible policing to render swift response. Joint inspections with other departments along the procession routes were also mandated.

During the meeting, SHOs and DIs were instructed to stretch beyond their working hours during the festive month. The Commissioner also stressed the need to keep a close tab on hate mongers and netizens who post blasphemous or instigating posts on social media. Filing cases and expediting issuance of notices to the perpetrators were the directives given.

He also instructed all officers to minimize delays in the movement of processions and monitor them closely. "Bind over all communal rowdies, suspects sector wise and police station wise. Revive peace committees and on-board members who have genuine intent to serve the community," he added.

Anand reviewed the FitCop stats and exhorted all officers to focus on health and fitness.

All HCP officers should be on board and follow the diet & exercise instructions received through the app. He urged them to prefer millets over rice and make it a habit to exercise every day.

He apprised about the new D-CAMO (Drones & Cameras Maintenance Organisation). He stated that it will coordinate with all police stations to take up repairs and maintenance. Targets were fixed police station wise to fix new CCTVs in strategic locations and grey points.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of anti-sabotage checks, liaising with other emergency services during the upcoming festivals.

He urged everyone to work together to ensure that the celebrations are conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents.

Vikram Singh Mann Additional CP (L&O), G Sudheer Babu, Additional CP (Traffic), Parimala Hana Nutan, Joint CP (Admin), Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP and other officers were present.