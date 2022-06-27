Hyderabad: Civic amenities go for a toss as SCB, LMA locked in tussle

Hyderabad: Due to a tussle between the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and the Local Military Authorities (LMA) many basic civic amenities are being neglected. Most lanes in the SCB are without streetlights. A few lanes are with potholes; in many lanes people's movements are restricted.

Recently many social activists and local residents raised grievances, like malfunctioning of streetlights, in the E-Chhawani App. But the issue was closed stating that it does not fall under the SCB limits.

Locals point out that without any notice once again the LMA closed the pocket II entrance of 108 Bazar, causing commuting problems to the residents. The All Saints Road, Roboart Road, the entire stretch of Trimulgherry-RK Puram main road lack proper streetlights. The stretch between Harmony X Road and Gough Road on either side is full of potholes. Due to the tussle between the Cantonment Areas and the LMA the works are being neglected.

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist, said, "Many times I have raised the issue of installing streetlights, as many lanes in SCB do not have them, specially at All Saints Road, Roboart Road. But surprisingly, the Cantonment Board has closed the grievances stating that subject site does not come under its management;it basically comes under the LMA. It will be better if the LMA and the Cantonment Board take up initiative to clearly specify the areas of jurisdictions and grievance helpline numbers for public awareness. The public is helpless and confused figuring out whom to approach and end up not voicing their grievance.

"We are suffering due to lack of streetlights and many other issues. Once again, the LMA has closed the pocket II entrance of 108 Bazar, around 50-100 families reside there. They have silently started the restrictions without any notice. We have approached the SCB officials, but all fell on deaf ears," said a local.

T Satish Kumar, social activist, SCB said, "Always main issues, including installing streetlights, repairing potholes, laying roads, reopening of 21 roads, have been sidestepped. Every time without any notice the LMA restricts movement in various lanes that fall under their jurisdiction. We have submitted a written representation and also requested them to take necessary steps, but no action has been taken yet. The SCB's merger with GHMC is the only solution."