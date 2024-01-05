Hyderabad: CM A Revanth Reddy seeks Centre’s help in resolving pending issues

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth on Thursday urged the Centre to come to the rescue of the state by resolving all the pending issues, including according national project status to the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project, distribution of assets between the two Telugu states and allocation of additional IPS officers among other things.

During his visit to Delhi on Thursday, Revanth called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with his wish list.

The CM informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the state just has 76 IPS officers allotted during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and requested him to sanction 29 additional IPS posts to the state in view of creation of new districts and supervision of various departments. Amit Shah is said to have assured him to allocate additional IPS officers to Telangana this year when 2024 new batch of IPS officers would be inducted.

He also requested the Union minister to solve the long pending division of assets under the Ninth Schedule of the Reorganisation Act, settle the disputes on pending organisations between the two states and complete the bifurcation of State Bhavan in New Delhi in a smooth manner.

The Union minister was also requested to allocate Rs 88 crore for strengthening the Anti-Narcotics Bureau in Telangana and Rs 90 crore additionally to consolidate the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau. The Chief Minister requested Amit Shah to collect a total of Rs 408 crore from Andhra Pradesh for using the buildings like Raj Bhavan, High Court building, Lokayukta and SHRC in Hyderabad even after the bifurcation of the state and pay to Telangana.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been requested to approve the revised proposals for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

The CM also informed the Union minister that the state government decided to develop the Musi riverfront in Hyderabad by establishing amusement parks, waterfalls, children's water sports, business centres and shopping complexes.

He requested the Centre to give permission to provide help under the Prime Minister's Awas Yojana and appealed for the release of the balance funds to be given along with sanctioning new houses to Telangana.

The CM, who called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, discussed the importance of giving national project status to the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project. The CM said that several permissions have already been given to the project. The CM requested the Union minister to give the approval immediately. In view of the priority of the project, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy requested the minister to give national project status to the Palamuru project.