Hyderabad: CM K Chandrashekar Rao has no moral right to speak on VSP G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his family members and the BRS ministers' propaganda for the past seven days boasting of saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing media here, he said, "They have made several statements saying sending a team of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) officials to Visakhapatnam to explore buying the VSP when the SCCL itself has been facing financial problems. The State government has failed to clear thousands of crores it vows to SCCL, he said.

Reddy said the BRS statements of saving VSP are like trying to touch the sky without a firm footing on ground. "Taking the excuse of VSP, the BRS leaders had made it their agenda to blame the Centre".

"The CM should recall that he was voted to power to govern Telangana, to deliver good governance to people for voting him to power for the second term in line with the aspirations and ideals of Telangana martyrs".

"However KCR has left the State's governance to the winds. In the name of BRS, the CM and his family have only pursued a single agenda, from morning to evening, criticising the Centre".

Reddy pointed out that the BRS, in earlier avatar of TRS, had promised in its election manifesto to reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days of coming to power. The CM and his government have not made a single step forward in this direction even after nine years. "KCR has no right to talk about VSP when he has failed to deliver on his electoral promise of 2018 to establish a steel plant in Bayyaram (Khammam distric) and won the Khammam seat."

"The CM assured that the steel plant at Bayyaram would be established irrespective of whether the Centre cooperates or not. People of Khammam and Telangana are now asking and KCR should answer why even after four years he could not establish the Bayyaram steel plant.

"Similar is the fate of SripurKhagaznagar Mills and other industries shut down in Telangana. That apart, the State government has not cleared the subsidies it owes to small and medium industries of crores of rupees. It has announced to establish a revolving fund to revive small and medium industries, but the promise is still in the air. Similarly, the government has to provide Rs 830 crore in subsidies to SCs, STs and others.

He said the CM and BRS boasting to save VSP is only to divert people's attention from his failures.

The Union minister said there are no separate laws for a CM, his family members and a common man when they face corruption charges. He asserted that BJP doesn't need moral lecturing from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, claiming that thousands of people in of slums in the Old City were forced to flee because of AIMIM. He asked the AIMIM chief not to lecture on law and order to the saffron party.