Hyderabad: CM KCR convenes 'Dalit Bandhu' meeting

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday convened a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to raise awareness on 'Dalit Bandhu'. The meeting was attended by four men and two women (each four from a municipal ward) from Huzurabad assembly constitutency where the programme is being launched on a pilot basis.



A total of 412 SC men and women along with 15 resource persons will participate in the meeting.



The people were brought to the Pragathi Bhavan in buses. Around 16 buses were sent to the mandal headquarters where the participants have been picked up. District collector RV Karnan flagged off the buses, beginning the journey to Hyderabad. They halted at Huzurabada to garland Ambedkar statue.



The CM is said to be explaining about the implementation and supervision of the Dalit Bandhu programme.