Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: CM KCR convenes 'Dalit Bandhu' meeting

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
x

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Highlights

  • Dalit Bandhu meeting convened at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad
  • A total of 412 SC men and women along with 15 resource persons will participate in the meeting.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday convened a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to raise awareness on 'Dalit Bandhu'. The meeting was attended by four men and two women (each four from a municipal ward) from Huzurabad assembly constitutency where the programme is being launched on a pilot basis.

A total of 412 SC men and women along with 15 resource persons will participate in the meeting.

The people were brought to the Pragathi Bhavan in buses. Around 16 buses were sent to the mandal headquarters where the participants have been picked up. District collector RV Karnan flagged off the buses, beginning the journey to Hyderabad. They halted at Huzurabada to garland Ambedkar statue.

The CM is said to be explaining about the implementation and supervision of the Dalit Bandhu programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X