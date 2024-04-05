Hyderabad: CM Revanth pays glowing tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised noted freedom fighter and former Indian Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram for his unparalleled services to the country's people.



The Chief Minister said that Jagjivan Ram’s life is an inspiration and his services to the country are significant. He remembered the former Deputy PM’s services to the nation on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary on Friday.

CM Revanth Reddy said that Babuji, who was born into a poor family, ascended many heights through perseverance. Jagjivan Ram participated actively in the freedom struggle, served as a member of the Constituent Assembly and was also India’s first Minister of Labour in the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet after independence and supported the welfare of the workers.

The Chief Minister said that Babuji, who was a torchbearer of the workers’ welfare, also served two terms as Union Agriculture Minister. The CM praised Jagjivan Ram for his pivotal role in making the success of the Green Revolution as the Union Agriculture Minister when the country was reeling under drought. The noted national leader also left his own mark as the Minister of Railways and Transport. He said that Jagjivan Ram contributed a lot to the upliftment of the Dalits by fighting for the eradication of untouchability and against caste discrimination. The State government is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the former Deputy PM and also ruling the state by taking inspiration from the great leader, he said.