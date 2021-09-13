Hyderabad: Coding programme for government school students

Hyderabad/Narayanpet: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) is all set to impart coding skills to students of government schools in Narayanpet district.

TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala, who has taken various initiatives to upgrade technical skills of youth in agriculture, education and health sectors, is now set to impart coding skills to students of government schools from September 14.

The coding classes are to be imparted in association with the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS). Makthala, along with district education authorities, inspected the arrangements for the ensuing coding classes in Narayanpet on Saturday.

TITA had launched coding classes on pilot basis in Wanaparthy district. The then Collector Swetha Mohanty and DEO Susheendar Rao extended help for the coding classes. In Narayanpet, two students - one each from class VIII and IX and a teacher from 61 government schools - 183 in all, were chosen.

These trained students and teachers will train 30 other students in every school. In all 2,013 students will get training. Those completing the training successfully will receive a certificate in coding from the University of Texas, Dallas (UTD) & DIGITHON.

As part of the coding programme, students will be taught courses like Python, Scratch. Students will be trained in three locations of Makthal, Maddur, Narayanpet mandals in the district. The students will be trained on laptops.

Makthala expressed happiness over the coding programme for school students and thanked TSTS for extending support. The coding scheme will be extended to more schools, he said.