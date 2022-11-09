Hyderabad: Commuters angry as bus conductors pocket change

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses are losing extra money while commuting in the buses as the conductors are not returning the passengers the balance amount of the ticket fare.

Generally, when the passenger purchases a ticket and the conductor has no change to give back, they usually write the balance amount on the back of the ticket and asks the passenger to collect it before leaving. But it is difficult for the passengers to collect the money when the bus is over-crowded.

According to passengers, though the corporation had revised the fares in the name of rationalisation of fare with Rs 5 round up, the complaints regarding receiving the balance amount has being increasing. "Even after the round up fare, why are the conductors not returning back the remaining amount on time and asking us to collect it later. Even after submitting multiple complaints, the officials are giving a lackadaisical attitude resulting in people to lose extra money for commuting in buses," rued Sathi Reddy, a regular user.

Another frequent user, Raivathi said, "This year, the corporation had increased the bus fares. However, we are spending extra amounts in roundup fare, and now losing extra money as conductors not returning the balance amount. We are sometimes using Rs 10 and above as the conductors do not turn behind and return our amount."

Narrating her experience, Madhu Bhavya, a passenger said, "I boarded a TSRTC bus at pension office in Masab Tank. The ticket amount was Rs 15 and I gave the conductor Rs 50. He returned me Rs 20 and wrote the remaining amount on the ticket and asked me to collect it before leaving. One stop before my destination, I asked him my remaining balance amount but he ignored me. When my stop came, I was rushed out with other passengers and the conductor did not return my money back even after asking him twice at the bus stop."

Taking to social media, Mohammed Saleem said, "I think RTC is not paying salaries to the conductor and driver. Today they escaped with my Rs 80," he tweeted. He said that he purchased the ticket which had a fare of Rs 220. He gave the conductor Rs 300 and he did not return his Rs 80 even after asking him several times.

It was also observed that in such conditions of returning the remaining balance, huge rush is seen at major bus stops, leading to traffic jams. After getting off from the bus, the passengers are seen asking and arguing with the conductors for their money back, while the conductors are seen throwing the money on roads.

"This policy must be stopped by the corporation and ask the conductors to pay the passengers on time. The corporation must provide digital payments systems including debit and credit cards, and also QR code UPI payments which can be made through Google pay, Phone pay, Paytm etc. to avoid any payment issues," said Asif Hussain, a social activist.