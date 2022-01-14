Hyderabad: Compensation for land acquisition in Bandlaguda not yet released

Hyderabad: Property owners in Bandlaguda of the Mailardevpally industrial area, whose land has been acquired by the government for developmental works await compensation from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The land-owners alleged that in the name of development, the corporation had acquired their properties, but failed to provide compensation for last one year. They say that they have been running from pillar to post for the monetary benefit. During the major nala development in the Mailardevpally industrial area the corporation acquired properties but did not release compensation amounts till date. "There are over 20 properties on the stretch whose owners lost lands; all are waiting for amounts," said Mohammed Muzammil, a property-owner at Balapur, in Mailardevpally.

Mohammed Muzammil, another property-owner, said that his property was acquired in 2020, but he awaits compensation. "I have submitted my property papers after officials asked in the same year. My property of some 150 sq yards has been demolished, but still I have not received any payment from GHMC," he added.

"Several times I visited the GHMC Charminar zonal office and also the head office, but no officer has been providing details of the compensation amount," added Muzammil.

Mohammed Mujahid said in the name of development, they are acquiring properties; compensation is kept pending for years. "Even though a group of property owners had already given a representation to the concerned officer at GHMC head office, till date nothing has been done. Each owner waits to receive lakhs of rupees from the government in land acquisition," says Mujahid.