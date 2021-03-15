Hyderabad: Congress concerned over rise in crimes in city

Nampally : Hyderabad City Congress Committee (HCCC) Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah has expressed deep concern over the rising crime rate in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Sameer, in a media statement on Sunday, said that Hyderabad was fast turning out to be the 'murder capital' of India with criminals showing no signs of fear of law and police and eliminating rival gang members in broad daylight.

He said at least six brutal murders took place in Hyderabad in the last few weeks wherein the alleged 'rowdy sheeters' killed rival gang members. Previous enmity, real estate or financial disputes and the revenge killing were stated as reasons behind those murders. He said the brutality and fearlessness with which those murders were committed clearly show that the criminals have no fear of police or law.

The Congress leader said that the Hyderabad City Police appears to have lost its grip over the law and order situation in Hyderabad. While making claims of doing 'People friendly' policing, the Hyderabad City Police appears to have stopped doing the real policing job.

It has no control or monitoring over identified criminals and their associates. The 'counselling of rowdy sheeters' seems a futile exercise as the mafia is gaining strength every day, he alleged.

"With over 3 lakh CCTV cameras, Hyderabad has been ranked 16th among the 'Top 20 Most Surveilled Cities Globally' by a UK-based firm. However, the police are apparently using the CCTV footage only to check traffic violations and send e-challans.

What is the use of three lakh CCTV cameras, if they are not helpful in saving lives? Criminals are carrying out their activities without any hindrance or fear. Then what exactly is being done by the police as part of surveillance?" the Congress leader asked.

Waliullah blamed the inefficiency of Home Minister Mahmood Ali for the rising crime rates in Hyderabad. "The Home Minister has become a ceremonial figure. He apparently thinks that attending functions as 'chief guest' was his main job. We have never seen the Home Minister holding any review meeting with the police officials to review the functioning of his department.

It was both ridiculous and highly condemnable that the Home Minister described Telangana Police as the best in the country two days after the lawyer couple was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Manthani. He literally has no clue on the ongoing gang wars in Hyderabad. He is not fit to be a minister and must be sacked immediately," he demanded.

The Congress leader said that the series of brutal murders have sent shockwaves among citizens of Hyderabad. He demanded that Hyderabad Police take immediate measures to stop the crime incidents in the city so as to restore a sense of security among people.