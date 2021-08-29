Hyderabad: Congress leader Mallu Ravi hits out at CM KCR

Hyderabad: TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that the CM had not spent Rs 65,000 crore allocated to Dalits of the State in the State Budget.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he informed that the party had launched the Dalita Girijana Dandora Atma Gouravaniya Yatra to open the eyes of the State government led by KCR.

He mocked that there was no development in the villages adopted by the CM and added that all the villages adopted by the CM were from Minister Malla Reddy's constituency.

He alleged that Malla Reddy, who owed an explanation for the lack of development in CM's adopted villages, was behaving like a roadside goon. It was shameful that Minister KT Rama Rao has supported the foul language of Malla Reddy, Ravi added.