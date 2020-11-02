Hyderabad : Congress moves High Court over flood relief distribution

Hyderabad : Congress on Monday raised serious concerns over the irregularities and illegalities in the distribution of flood relief amount in Hyderabad, accusing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders of committing a 'white-collar' robbery of public money in the name of compensation distribution.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan approached Telangana High Court on Monday seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities, discrimination and embezzlement of funds allotted towards compensation for flood-affected families in Greater Hyderabad, by filing a Public Interest Litigation.

He also demanded the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) to put off the preparation of electoral rolls for GHMC elections until the flood relief compensation distribution was completed.

"Widespread irregularities and discrimination are occurring in the distribution of compensation amounts for flood-affected families in the Greater Hyderabad. TRS leaders are committing a brazen 'white-collar' robbery of public money in the name of compensation distribution," he alleged.

The Congress senior leader, who is also the party in-charge of Khairatabad constituency falling under GHMC limits, explained, "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that Rs 550 crore would be distributed in Hyderabad city. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said Rs 389 crore were distributed till now.

But according to our reports, just Rs 56 crore has been disbursed till now. We are getting thousands of complaints daily from Hyderabad residents about non-receipt of compensation."

Sravan demanded the postponement of electoral rolls preparation for GHMC elections. He came down heavily on Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) for releasing the notification for electoral rolls, while residents of Hyderabad were yet to come out of the devastation caused by the floods. Congress senior leader has sought High Court's intervention to put off electoral rolls preparation through his PIL.