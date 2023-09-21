Hyderabad: Congress tells CEO Vikasraj to put off date; final publication of voter lists

Hyderabad : Expressing apprehensions about consistency of the final publication of voter lists, the Congress on Wednesday urged State CEO Vikasraj to postpone their publication on October 4.

While referring to ongoing strike by the Anganwadi workers across the State, the party contended that it may have an impact on the outcome and may influence the final publication of voter lists, as the workers are designated as BLOs (booth level officers).

In a letter to CEO, G Niranjan, TPCC senior vice-president & chairman, Election Commission Coordination committee, pointed out that the Anganwadi workers were on strike from September 11. “The ground level BLOs (Anganwadi workers) are on strike; we have got reports that they stayed away from the preparation work of voter lists. Incidents have come to light that they have not accepted Form 6 and failed to fulfil other formalities from the public and parties,” he stated.-

Niranjan said he had also brought this to the notice of CEO on September 15, within days after the strike began. “In these circumstances, is it possible to publish the final voter lists on October 4, ?” he asked.