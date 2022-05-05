Hyderabad: Congress to hold protest before CM camp office

Hyderabad: The Congress party has decided to hold a protest against the decision of the State government to deny permission for the visit of the party leader Rahul Gandhi to Osmania University.

The activists of OU JAC, NSUI and Youth congress would take part in the protest before the CM Camp office Pragati Bhavan. In a statement, the party leader T Jayaprakash Reddy condemned the decision of the University Vice Chancellor to deny permission.

He said that Rahul Gandhi wanted to visit the university to interact with the OU students and find out their problems. He said that the programme was conceived to be an apolitical one aimed at finding out the status of the students after the formation of Telangana.

He said that they approached the Telangana High Court seeking permission for the visit of their leader and made futile attempts to meet the VC again.

He said that the State governor was also not available for meeting them as she is the incharge of one more State of the country. He alleged that CM KCR was obstructing the visit of Rahul Gandhi to OU under the garb of the VC.