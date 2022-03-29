Hyderabad: Congress urges REC to reverse power tariff hike

Hyderabad: A delegation of Congress leaders comprising of the Kisan Congress national vice-president Kodanda Reddy, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Rao, AICC national official spokesperson Dasoju Shravan, general secretary Harkara Venugopal and others on Monday submitted a representation to the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman requesting total reversal of enhanced electricity tariff.

Stating that the people of Telangana are totally disappointed and frustrated with the unprecedented enhancement of electricity tariff, they said that even during the united Andhra Pradesh time this kind of exorbitant enhancement of tariff did not take place. Especially lower slabs of domestic consumers that is 0-100 and 100 to 200 are taking high tax from the poor and middle class. They alleged that the government took a brutal decision to burden people. It is totally irresponsible and inhumane.

The Congress leaders said that "It is well known that due to Covid-19, people have gone through a bad time and lost their employment and livelihoods. At this time, the increase in electricity bills further burdens them and causes severe inconvenience affecting their livelihoods.

Never in the history did the Dicoms accumulated losses of Rs 60,000 crore. Besides, there appears to be no concrete plan with the government in order to rescue the Discoms. The electricity regulatory commission seems to have not questioned the government as to why it is not clearing its dues of Discoms worth Rs 13,600 crore of which Rs 9,000 crore belong to lift irrigation projects".

They demanded that the REC to reverse the enhanced electricity tariff to what it was earlier and take stringent measures to bail out the Discoms from their losses by ensuing that the government clears all its dues. They also demanded that the government to conduct an all-party meeting to review the present power policy and release a white paper on the entire finances of Discoms and the future plan of its sustenance.