Hyderabad: Cops bust interstate drug peddling racket, 3 held with brown heroin

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team, along with Moghalpura police, apprehended three persons found in illegal possession of narcotic drugs. Police seized 50 grams of brown heroin worth Rs 4 lakh from their possession.

Police arrested Jamal Momin (38), a native of West Bengal and a peddler; Shaik Shahbaz (26), a seller; and Syed Abdul Majeed (32), a consumer.

According to police, the prime accused, Jamal Momin, is a native of West Bengal State. He migrated to Hyderabad and worked as a mason. Jamal heard a lot of demand for narcotic drugs in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. He hatched a plan to sell the drugs in Hyderabad and started to procure the brown heroin from his native place at a low rate and sold it to Shaik Shahbaz in Hyderabad, earning easy money illegally. Later, Shaik Shahbaz was reselling it to drug-addicted persons and earning huge profits.

On tip-off information, the task force police, along with Moghalpura police, apprehended the accused persons and seized the drug material and other objects from them. The apprehended accused persons and seized material were handed over to the Moghalpura police for further action.

Police informed that in recent times they have seen several youth and students addicted to ganja or drugs, engaged in crime and other antisocial activities. They reported that several families have become victims of this menace.

The Hyderabad city police urged the youth and students to not fall prey to drugs and requested the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children. They encouraged citizens to approach police or pass information to police to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.