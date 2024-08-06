Hyderabad: Cops nab three for stealing phones

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone team, along with Kachiguda police, apprehended three persons involved in mobile phone snatching.

The accused persons were Ch Vardhan alias Chintu (19), Suthari Ganesh (19), and Motha Narsimha alias Sonu (22). The police seized a mobile phone and a bike totalling Rs 2 lakh from their possession.

According to the police, all three persons are from Musheerabad. They were friends, regularly met, and were addicted to consuming alcohol.

The police said Vardhan hatched a plan to commit theft of any valuables. On the nights of July 31 and August 1, after consuming alcohol, all three left Musheerabad on a bike to commit an offense. When they reached near Telangana Yuvathi Mandali, Barkatpura, they targeted a labourer who was pasting posters. The pillion rider on the bike snatched the mobile phone from him, and they sped away. Following the complaint, the police registered a case.

Based on credible information, the police apprehended the accused and recovered the snatched mobile phone from their possession.