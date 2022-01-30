Hyderabad: Cops raid bars, pubs to curb drug abuse

Hyderabad: Strict rules to contain drugs trafficking and abuse of narcotic substances have come into force at pubs and bars in Hyderabad from Saturday, a day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked officials to go after the drug mafia and spare no one to curb the menace.

The sleuths of excise and prohibition department conducted surprise raids at several pubs and bars, especially in posh areas like Hi-Tec City, Jubilee Hills etc., to check drug abuse. Recreational clubs and resorts located in Greater Hyderabad limits were also put under close watch in the wake of reports that drug peddlers are supplying narcotics to the youth during weekend parties.

Officials said that the pubs and bars managements have been asked to keep the department briefed on any suspicious activities on a daily basis. All the pubs have been asked to set up electronic surveillance and CCTVs. The details of alcoholic beverages and the food stuff will also be tested randomly, said the officials.

The police also joined the excise department to make joint efforts to arrest drug peddlers and keep tabs on drug addicts. Efforts are also on to identify interstate and international drug peddlers who are said to be frequently arriving in Hyderabad to sell drugs to people.