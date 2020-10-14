Hyderabad: Cops thwart BJP's 'Chalo Assembly' bid; arrest agitators

Hyderabad: The 'Chalo Assembly' programme organised by the BJP, the CPI and other outfits on Tuesday turned violent in the city. Hundreds of activists of various political parties reached the Assembly opposing the decision of the State government to amend the GHMC Act.



The BJP leaders made it very clear that they were opposing the proposed decision of the State government to amend the Act and allow those who have more than two children to contest in the GHMC elections. They also demanded that the State government not hold the elections without completing the reservation process.

The police stopped the activists when they tried to barge into the State Assembly. They also arrested them and took them to different police stations in the city. Massive police security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident on the Assembly premises.