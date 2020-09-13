Hyderabad: Corona patient molested at Ayurveda college by staffer

A contract staffer has molested a woman who is undergoing treatment at Ayurveda college and hospital in Erragadda after being infected with the virus.

The employee is said to have befriended the victim who was staying in the isolation ward at the hospital. The woman alleged that accused misbehaved with her by touching inappropriately on the pretext of applying a pain balm. She complained to the hospital authorities but no complaint has been lodged against him.

Meanwhile, the family member of the woman alleged that the hospital has not taken any action against the miscreant and left him with a warning.

The woman, in her late twenties, admitted to the hospital two weeks ago and is a resident of Nampally. The accused who was allotted work in the ward used to interact with the patient frequently.

The Ayurveda college and hospital in Erragadda in one of the coronavirus care centres in Hyderabad. Further details about the incident are awaited.