Hyderabad: CP briefs election observers on readiness for LS polls

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, briefed the Election Commission Observers (General, Police, and Expenditure), Hyderabad District Election Officer, and Returning Officers on the comprehensive measures being undertaken regarding the preparedness for the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

On Sunday, a meeting was held at ICCC, Banjara Hills, by Sreenivasa Reddy. During the meeting, Returning Officers of the 09-Hyderabad and 08-Secunderabad parliamentary constituencies and the 71-Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency, zonal DCPs, and sub-nodal ACPs of 15 Assembly segments were also present. The Commissioner explained the various arrangements related to the elections, the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the enforcement work, and various seizures, particularly cash and liquor.

Sreenivasa Reddy also explained the measures to be taken in the last 72 hours, last 48 hours, and last 24 hours, and on the day of polling, they were clearly spelled out. The discussion also took place on critical polling locations, the availability of CAPF, and the security arrangements at the DRC centres/strong rooms after the polling is over. He made it clear that the ECI instructions would be strictly implemented without any scope for complaint.

Additional Police Commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, Hyderabad DEO Ronald Rose, general observers Dr Saroj Kumar, IAS (Secunderabad), and P Sreevidya, IAS (Hyderabad), police observer Shashank Anand, expenditure observers Amit Shukla, IRS (Secunderabad and Sec’bad Cantonment By-Election), and S Senthil Kumaran, IRS (Hyderabad), ROs Anudeep Durishetty (Hyderabad), Hemanta Keshav Patil (Secunderabad), and Madhukar Naik, CEO Secunderabad Cantonment Board (71 Secunderabad Cantonment) were present during the meeting.