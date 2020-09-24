Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The Commissioner's task force on Thursday, busted cricket betting rackets and apprehended three persons in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, the West Zone task force apprehended one, Vinay Kumar, a supervisor working in Padmini Lines Transport in Attapur for organising cricket betting and seized Rs 32,500 and five mobile phones from his possession.

According to task force police, due to lockdown the accused person hatched a conspiracy to bet on the ongoing IPL matches as he had knowledge about the betting.

So, he started operating the cricket betting from his residence in Chudi Bazar and began to accept and distribute the money to the punters by watching the ongoing series. He was later handed over to Shahinayathgunj PS for further booking of cases.

In the second incident, two persons were held by the South Zone task force who were allegedly involved in cricket betting. The persons were identified as Syed Sattar and Md Hasan.

Based on a tip-off, the task force raided 'Famous Spare Parts' shop on Shama Talkies road under Falaknuma police station limits and detained both the persons. While another person Syed Kaleem, also a punter is absconding.

The organiser was Sattar and he was indulged in organising and distributing the money to punters. Later on the arrested persons were handed over to Falaknuma PS for further booking of cases.