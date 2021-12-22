Hyderabad: Cricketer duped of Rs 1.25 lakh for place in Indian cricket team

A cricketer was duped by cyber fraudsters who promised him to offer a place in the Indian cricket team and extracted money. The victim lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Station in Hyderabad.



According to the ACP KVM Prasad, the woman and her brothers from Tolichowki were cricketers. On September 29, they received a call from unknown persons who promised to provide place in the Indian cricket team and demanded Rs 1.25 lakh. The fraudsters said that the brilliant cricketers need to get place in the team and promised to help them.

On believing them, the woman transferred an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh in the last two months. However, the fraudsters demanded more money from them. Later, they approached the police who registered a case and launched an investigation.