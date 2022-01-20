Hyderabad: CS Somesh Kumar inspects flyover works

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Lokesh Kumar and GHMC chief engineer Ziauddin inspected the ongoing construction works of Bahadurpura flyover and Zoo park to Aramgarh flyover on Wednesday and instructed the concerned to complete the works on given time.

With the aim of easing traffic congestion, the GHMC is taking up works of constructing flyovers. These flyovers are expected to reduce traffic in the area and thereby save travel time. It will facilitate traffic at Bahadurpura junction, Zoo park, Tadban, and Aramgarh. During the inspection, CS instructed the concerned officers to complete the Bahadurpura flyover works by March end. The flyover is being constructed with a cost of Rs 63 crore.

Somesh also inspected construction works of flyover of 4.4 km from Zoo park to Aramgarh x roads and asked them to complete the work by 2023 end.

The flyover will facilitate unhindered flow of traffic arriving at the junction from the Aramgarh side. The six-lane two-way flyover is being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) with a cost of Rs 636.80 crore with acquiring 163 properties in the stretch.