Hyderabad: CSI to host 4-day meet on heart care in city from today

Hyderabad: The Cardiological Society of India (CSI) is to host the '73rd Annual Conference' CSI 2021 from December 2 to 5 here at HICC. More than 1,000 cardiologists, scientists, engineers, healthcare professionals will participate in the four-day conference and will deliberate on the implications, prevention and management of pre and post-Covid heart care, besides modern advancements.

Following the Covid pandemic many heart patients have been facing difficulties without proper awareness on how to deal with problems. To spread awareness, the CSI 2021 will have discussions on cardiac arrest prevention during Covid.

A total of 89 sessions will be organised. Close to 350 faculty members from within the country and overseas will join the sessions physically and virtually.

The conference will host special sessions and discussions on important topics that include: How to differentiate between Covid and non-Covid-related cardiac mortality by Dr Rajan Joseph Manjuran, Covid and sudden cardiac death pathobiology by Dr Rajiv Bajaj, heart failure in Covid and post Covid scenario by Dr S Harikrishnan.

In addition to Covid, in recent years the world has witnessed a rise in instances of young and healthy people falling victims to heart attacks, leading to sudden deaths.

Addressing the media, Dr P S Banerjee, scientific chairperson, CSI2021, said, "CSI is always at the forefront in adopting latest technological and scientific practices to overcome challenges faced by cardiologists. The advent of Covid forced cardiologists to evolve better with their approach to treating heart patients infected with the virus. Additionally, with the support from the scientific community, CSI is constantly developing means to detect potential heart risks in advance among people, and this will help reduce the danger among the younger population."

Dr Rajendra Kumar Jain, organising secretary, said, "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is taking the world by storm. The CSI, along with scientists and engineers will be working towards developing 'Deep Neural Networks'; and achieving the target of accurately predicting heart risks in advance by the year 2030. CSI will also work with the Health Ministry and provide necessary inputs to reaching the goal efficiently."

Dr Dayasagar Rao, organising chairperson, Dr P P Mohanan, President CSI, Dr Debabrata Roy, honorary general secretary, Dr K Narasa Raju, chairperson, reception committee, and Dr Mrinal Kanti Das, immediate past president, were present.