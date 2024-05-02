Hyderabad: Cyber crime cops apprehend man in dating fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cyber Crime police apprehended a person involved in dating fraud, who had extorted Rs 4 lakh from a man by creating a fake social media account.

According to police, Megaraj Dinesh, a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Rangareddy district, had created a user ID using a woman’s profile with the name Swetha Shetty in ‘QuackQuack’ dating application and sent a request to the victim. The accused manipulated the victim as a woman and extorted money of Rs 4,09,200 under the guise of urgent needs.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case u/sec 34(a) of TS Excise Act, 420, 506 IPC and Sec 66-D of IT Act. and investigated.

Police said that the fraudster proficiently creates a fake user profile in dating apps such as QuackQuack, Tinder, Bumble, Cupid, Indian Dating, etc. And when requests are sent by the victim, the accused approaches the victim as a girl and initiates a virtual relationship through chat. He used to deceive the victim on the pretext of friendship, love and later marriage and would send photos and other nude content to make the victim believe his words.

The fraudster exploited this trust to fabricate urgent needs, ensnaring the victim in a web of deceit until the heartbreaking realisation of being cheated by the fraudster.

The accused used the extorted money in gaming/betting applications like Teen Patti Gold, 1 X Bet, Bet Winner, Dash Rummy and Melbet.

The police advised not to use dating applications and not to contact or share personal information to others over the Internet, and to watch out for suspicious behaviour such as professing love too quickly, refusing to meet in person or via video chat, or constantly asking for money.

If you suspect someone is a scammer, research their name, photos, and any other details they've provided. Scammers often use fake identities, and a quick search can reveal inconsistencies. If you encounter a potential scammer, report them to the dating platform and relevant authorities. This helps protect others from falling victim to the same scam. Stay informed about the latest scams and techniques used by fraudsters. Awareness is one of the most effective ways to protect yourself, said the police.

Police also advised that if one has been a victim of a dating scam, they must not hesitate to seek support from friends, family, or professional counsellors.