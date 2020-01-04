Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters are hosting Fake customer care sites and are fleecing public

Madhapur: Cyber fraudsters are hosting fake websites in Google and giving their mobile numbers as the customers care service numbers of companies and cheating the innocent citizens to the tune of lakhs of rupees in the name of offering customer care services, warn the Cyberabad cops.

Modus Operandi: The fraudsters are hosting fake websites for almost all the existing companies which are required for the citizens, as the Google is not monitoring the genuineness of the websites posted are original or fake.

As the fraudsters are aware of this, many of them are hosting their websites with fake customer care service numbers in Google to cheat the innocent citizens in a big way.

Whenever any person who is in need of any customer care service, they search in Google for the customer care service of that particular company. As a result, several portals are displayed in the search, when any person calls on a mobile number other than the original customer care service number of the company, the fraudster immediately responds to the concerned person and informs him that they are offering genuine customer care services for that company.

When the person believes the fraudster as genuine company staff, he furnishes whatever the bank card / account details requested by the fraudster including OTP, UPI PIN, Net Banking Password etc., on which the fraudsters are transferring the amount from innocent victims' accounts to their wallets whoever searches in Google for the customer care service.

In a recent case reported in Cyber Crime Police Station, Cyberabad, a person ordered for sweets worth Rs 200 from Zomato app. When the sweets that were delivered to him were found with foul smell, he searched for the customer care service of Zomato in Google. Upon which he found a mobile number (9330017233) as the customer care service for Zomato.

Immediately, he called on that mobile number and asked them to refund the money paid. Then the fraudster asked the complainant to send the details of his bank account and UPI PIN number etc. When the complainant shared all the details, an amount of Rs 70,000 has been debited from the account of complainant.

Similarly, several cases of fake Google customer care services are reported every day at the cyber crime police stations.

Advisory to Citizens