Hyderabad: Cycling buffs urge State govt to promote active mobility in city

Hyderabad: With a dream to see Hyderabad as the most cycling friendly city, members of the Cycling Community of Hyderabad have once again appealed to the state government to prioritise cycling infrastructure and sustainable urban mobility in the city.

In that regard, members have submitted a representation letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and highlighted the need for dedicated cycling tracks and car-free zones.

They urged to mandate “Active Mobility” as the preferred mode of transportation for covering all the local transportation needs within “#15minscity” as agenda, where everything needs to be accomplished nearby with mode of transportation beingwalking, cycling and public transportation.

The members have also pointed out that cycling track is needed, as the existing cycling track is not properly maintained, as even last month the stretch developed cracks and it would be better if proper maintenance was taken up.

Santhana Selvan, Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad said, “There is a strong need for our city to be prepared for the future. It is essential to implement sustainable mobility.

This will be a great opportunity for improving our city towards developed city standards, by working on transport. We believe Transportation is the biggest contributor for the three major urban problems in our cities – pollution, traffic and public health.