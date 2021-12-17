Hyderabad: D Srinivas likely to join Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana senior politician and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas is likely to join the Indian National Congress (INC) party in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two. Speculations rife in the political circles that the Congress high command held talks with the senior leader and has got green signal to join the party.

Party sources said that CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka had received a call from the Congress high command to come to Delhi which further fueled the speculation. Srinivas has served as a Cabinet Minister in 2004 in the united Andhra Pradesh.

After the Telangana State formed in 2014, the TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao joined Srinivas in his party and nominated him as Rajya Sabha member. After his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind defeated KCR's daughter Kavitha in 2019 elections, relations between Srinivas and TRS severed and the latter distanced himself from taking part in the TRS activities.