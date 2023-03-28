Hyderabad: DCM catches fire in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a DCM vehicle carrying a load of plastic chairs caught fire at Rajendranagar on Monday.



According to officials, the driver of the DCM noticed fire coming out from the vehicle's rear side and after parking it on the roadside jumped out of it. The DCM went into flames within a few minutes.

On receiving information, a fire tender from the local fire station rushed to the spot and the fire fighters doused the flames. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.