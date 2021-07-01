Hyderabad: DCP Bhopal Gajaraju inspects Lal Darwaza temple

Lal Darwaza: In a view of upcoming 11-day Bonalu festival, South Zone DCP Bhopal Gajaraju on Wednesday visited the historic Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali Temple and inspected the arrangements.

The DCP, along with Chatrinaka police officers, performed puja to the deity. While speaking to the temple committee members, Gajaraju asked them to follow the Covid safety guidelines, as thousands of devotees visit the shrine during festival.

"Ensure that the devotees wear face masks and following social distancing norms on the temple premises", the DCP stressed. He asked the committee members to set up a special queue for women carrying 'Bonalu'.

The newly elected committee chairman K Venkatesh, and representatives G Kashinath Goud, Raju Yadav, C Rajagopalachari, Kumar Yadav, K Babu, among others, were present.